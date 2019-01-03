Report: Oregon's Bol Bol Has Stress Fracture in Foot; Likely Out for Season

Elsa/Getty Images

Oregon star Bol Bol may not play again this season due to lingering issues with a foot injury that has already caused him to miss the past four games.

Per 247Sports' Matt Prehm, one source said Bol's injury is a stress fracture and his recovery timetable would keep him out for the remainder of the regular season and, if Oregon advances, NCAA tournament.

Prehm added Bol is "likely" to start rehabbing his injury with outside doctors and trainers before the 2019 NBA draft.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman's most recent update on Bol's injury came on Dec. 27. He told reporters the freshman star "continues to get evaluated.”

If Bol doesn't return to Oregon, he's expected to be one of the top picks in this year's NBA draft. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the seven-footer going No. 6 overall to the Washington Wizards in his most recent mock draft.

Bol hasn't played since Dec. 12 against San Diego when he scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 33 minutes. The 19-year-old leads the Ducks with 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and a 52 percent success rate from three-point range.