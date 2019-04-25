Lions Draft TE T.J. Hockenson in 2019 NFL Draft; Matt Patricia Gets His 'Gronk'April 26, 2019
The Detroit Lions selected Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
More ammo for Matthew Stafford 👀 Lions draft T.J. Hockenson No. 8 overall https://t.co/O6Ebb1faxX
Detroit Lions @Lions
With the 8th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the #Lions select T.J. Hockenson! https://t.co/BaOFmpvfZW
Some noted the connection between Lions head coach Matt Patricia, a former New England Patriots assistant, and another dynamic tight end:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Lions do grab the top tight end by far, taking #Iowa TE TJ Hockenson at No. 8. Their Gronk.
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
#Lions need help for offense. Do they go offense? TJ Hockenson on the board. Patricia knows from #Pats days how much dynamic TE can help offense. #Denver7
Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg
T.J. Hockenson to the #Lions. Hopefully Matt Patricia doesn't throw garbage cans at him like he once did with Rob Gronkowski in practice.
Nick Klopsis @NickKlopsis
Meanwhile, Josh Allen to the Jaguars is a very solid pick. And TJ Hockenson to the Lions. He has a lot of similarities to Gronk, which makes sense as to why Patriots-heavy organization would take him. #NFLDraft
Jerry Thornton @jerrythornton1
TJ Hockenson going Top 10 shows how everyone is chasing the next Gronk
Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks
If the Matt P wants to remake the @Lions into a blue collar squad, TJ Hockenson certainly is a step in the right direction. Big, physical TE with “Y” skills.. He should enable DET to play a little more smash mouth football in 2019
Having redshirted the 2016 season, Hockenson only played two years for the Hawkeyes. He appeared in 23 games, catching 73 passes for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns.
Although those numbers aren't prolific, they deserve additional context. In 2017 and 2018, Iowa ranked 117th (329 yards) and 92nd (375.0 yards) in passing offense. Hockenson also had to share the field with Noah Fant, another top tight end in the 2019 draft class.
Those two factors made it difficult for Hockenson to post gaudy stats.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Not only did Hockenson get a first-team All-Big Ten nod in 2018, but he also won the John Mackey Award and Ozzie Newsome Award, two honors reserved for the best tight end in college football.
Hockenson checks all of the boxes in terms of what NFL teams look for in a tight end.
He averaged 14.8 yards per catch with the Hawkeyes and was a dynamic target through the air when Nathan Stanley looked his way.
PFF Draft @PFF_College
T.J. Hockenson led B1G tight ends in passer rating when targeted, just one of his many accomplishments this season. https://t.co/tHMdFvqQ0Z
He's a capable blocker as well, which can always be a question mark for tight ends who are elite pass-catchers. This past season, he received a lot of attention for a pancake block on Indiana defensive lineman Michael Ziemba. Hockenson pushed Ziemba backward before driving him into the turf.
Hockenson told reporters last October that improving as a blocker was one of his top priorities heading into 2018: "That's part of playing tight end here. It's part of playing every position on offense here, to be honest. It was something I knew I had to get better at after last year. There was plenty of room to grow. I've focused on it, and I feel like it's paying dividends."
During the 2018 NFL campaign, Kansas City's Travis Kelce briefly set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,336) before San Francisco's George Kittle surpassed him (1,377). Of the 20 highest single-season receiving marks by a tight end in the NFL, nine happened within the last 10 years, according to Pro Football Reference.
In time, Hockenson should become a vital part of Detroit's aerial attack.
The Lions signed Jesse James to a four-year, $22.6 million deal, which was a big investment in a tight end with 1,189 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in four years.
Spending a high draft pick on another tight end is a little puzzling, but the Lions might see Hockenson as a bit of a hedge if James proves to be a disappointment. Hockenson is a superior receiver, so he and James don't have vastly overlapping skill sets.
If James struggles in Detroit, then the team already has its contingency plan. Should James flourish, the Lions have a pair of excellent tight ends to further bolster the passing game.
Twitter Reacts to Lions Picking Hockenson