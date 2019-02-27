Andre Onana's Agent Talks Up Barcelona Interest in Ajax Goalkeeper

VI-Images/Getty Images

Andre Onana's agent has talked up interest from La Liga in the Ajax goalkeeper.

Albert Botines told De Telegraaf (h/t Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror) that when it comes to his client, "It's not a secret that Barcelona are interested."

Onana began his career with the Blaugrana as a member of the youth academy before leaving for Ajax in 2015.

The 22-year-old is said to be valued at £35.6 million, according to Smith, who also mentioned Premier League trio Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as teams interested in the Cameroon international.

Links between Onana and his former club have been growing in recent months, but in November, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar told Goal's Sandile Ndumo how the club hopes to keep the players it develops "for as long as possible."

Keeping Onana in the fold won't be easy if Barca are seriously interested, though. The Camp Nou club has recent experience of acquiring a goalkeeper from Amsterdam, having signed Jasper Cillessen in 2016.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

However, Cillessen has hardly been a success. He's been unable to take the starting job from German shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Marca's Ramiro Aldunate noted how Cillessen was set to leave Barcelona last summer, but a deal couldn't be reached. Even so, Cillessen remains on the fringes, with Ter Stegen even starting matches in the Copa del Rey.

Barca couldn't shift Cillessen last summer, but the club still appears set on eventually replacing him. Onana is the first choice, and Catalunya Radio (h/t Javier Miguel of AS) reported Botines has told Ajax that Barca are keen and could lodge a bid this summer.

Acquiring Onana would be a coup given his rapid development since moving to the Eredivisie. His form in domestic action earlier in the season caught the eye:

Onana has also thrived outside the Dutch top flight, helping Ajax reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Even so, not everybody is convinced Onana is ready to make the step up:

Whether he's truly ready or not, Onana would likely find it difficult to resist Barca if the club comes calling this summer. Cashing in on a budding young star developed in Amsterdam is how Ajax stay relevant in European football, with Van Der Sar surely confident of being able to replace Onana if needed.