Kevin Colbert on Antonio Brown Trade Discussions: 'Interest Has Grown'

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday that "interest has grown" over a potential trade involving wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Colbert added, "Ideally you'll like to trade him to someone you'd never play. But if a team comes through with the best compensation you have to weigh that."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Feb. 19 that Brown and agent Drew Rosenhaus met with Colbert, as well as Steelers owner Art Rooney II and executive Omar Khan. At that meeting, Schefter noted that a source told him "everyone agreed the trade will be for the best."

