Giants HC Pat Shurmur Fully Expects Eli Manning to Return for 2019 Season

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday he's planning for longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning to return for the 2019 NFL season.

Shurmur told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine the Giants "fully expect" Manning to remain on the roster.

SNY provided further comments:

Manning completed a career-best 66 percent of his throws for 4,299 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while playing all 16 games for the 13th time in the past 14 years this past season.

The 38-year-old Ole Miss product ranked 25th in ESPN's Total QBR and 31st among quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus' grading system for 2018.

In December, Manning said he wasn't sure whether he'd be back with the Giants next season.

"I don't know," Manning told reporters. "Have not got into that or thought much about that, and so just worried about doing my job and finishing this season."

He added: "Whenever you get to year 15, these things [about your future] come up."

The New Orleans native is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $84 million contract. The deal includes a $23.3 million cap hit for 2019, and New York could save $17 million in cap space if he's traded or released, per Spotrac. The Giants don't have an obvious replacement available, though.

Kyle Lauletta, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, is the only other quarterback under contract.

New York does have the sixth overall selection in the 2019 draft, but it's unclear whether they'd be willing to invest in Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray or one of the class' other top quarterback prospects at that slot with several other needs on the roster.

So, at least for now, Manning remains penciled in as the Giants' starter for next season.