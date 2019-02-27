Eden Hazard Says Chelsea 'Are Playing For' Maurizio Sarri

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has said the players "are all with" manager Maurizio Sarri and that they must "take responsibility" for getting the Blues' season back on track.

The west Londoners are under pressure after slipping out of the top four in the Premier League. Defeats to Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round and against Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final on penalties have created further questions about Sarri's future.

Hazard's response has been to call for unity in an interview with the club's official website on Wednesday: "We are all together. We are all with the manager. I know this month was a bit hard but we need to be together, stay together, if we want to do something at the end of the season."

Tim Ireland/Associated Press/Associated Press

He's also called for his teammates to do their part to make Sarri's job easier:

"We are playing for him (Sarri), the club, the fans and us. It’s not just about the manager. He puts the players on the pitch and then it’s down to the players to take responsibility. On Sunday we played a fantastic game, we need to look at that and try to repeat it. Then the manager will be happy."

Sarri should welcome the backing after experiencing a tough time during his first season in England.

Some Chelsea players are said to believe the Italian will be sacked if the Blues lose Wednesday's London derby at home to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard on Tuesday.

For his part, Sarri is content to ignore the speculation:

Things took an ugly turn at Wembley Stadium on Sunday when goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted deep into extra time despite visibly struggling with an injury.

The incident appeared to be a direct challenge to Sarri's authority, something the former Napoli boss has downplayed:

Sarri also endorsed Hazard's suggestion that the players still support him, with the Blues' defensive display against a high-powered City attack over 120 minutes cited as proof:

Hazard is the most talented member of the Chelsea squad, and his support for his manager could be crucial to the Italian's standing with the rest of the group.

The Belgian is also enjoying a terrific season on Sarri's watch. The classy winger has scored 12 goals and assisted 10 others in the league, while he also chipped in with a trio of goals during Chelsea's run to the Carabao Cup final.

Providing the right support for Hazard has been a balancing act Sarri has struggled to strike. Part of the problem has been getting the broader group used to a style of play based more on intricate possession and patience.

While he might not have transmitted his ideas successfully to all his players, continuing to get the most from the star his team relies upon so much may keep Sarri in the job.