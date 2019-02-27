Mohamed Salah Says Title 'The Most Important Thing' as He Eyes Goal Record

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has said winning the Premier League with Liverpool is "the most important thing" to him over and above individual landmarks.

The Egyptian is one goal away from reaching 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

If he does it against Watford at Anfield on Wednesday or Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday he will be the quickest to achieve the feat for a single club.

Alan Shearer netted 50 in 66 appearances, and Salah's 49 have come in 63 appearances for the Reds—he also scored two Premier League goals in 13 appearances for Chelsea in his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Salah, 26, has said that his key aim for the season is helping Liverpool win their first title since 1990, per the club's official matchday programme (h/t Michael Kelleher of Sky Sports):

"It would be nice to score number 50, number 51 and 52! I always push myself to score more goals and to perform better. Of course records are nice but for me the Premier League is now the most important thing.

"It is a very big week. There are three games in eight days, and if we can do well in them and still be top of the table that's big for us. After that there will only be nine games left, and we will have time to recover for them and time to think about that."

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday when they drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford:

However, their form has faltered somewhat of late.

To close 2018, Liverpool won nine games on the bounce in the Premier League, but they have won only three of seven since the turn of the year.

Sunday's draw with United ended up being something of a missed opportunity given the Red Devils were ravaged by injury during the match, having to make all three of their changes before half-time.

The Anfield faithful will be expecting Jurgen Klopp's men to pick up all three points on Wednesday, but Watford will be tricky opponents as they have lost just one of their last 10 games on the road.

Liverpool's upcoming matches would be an ideal time for Salah to rediscover his best form.

He has enjoyed another stellar campaign in 2018-19 and sits top of the Premier League scoring charts alongside Sergio Aguero on 17 goals.

But he has scored just once in his last five appearances in all competitions and was substituted with 11 minutes to go against United after making little impact.

The former Roma man can take confidence from the fact he scored four against the Hornets in the corresponding fixture last season:

And with the home support in their favour Liverpool should be able to return to winning ways on Wednesday to maintain their spot at the head of the table.