Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Performance After 5-0 Thrashing of Watford

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's performance in their 5-0 drubbing of Watford on Wednesday was "a good example of how football should look."

The Reds had not scored a goal in either of their last two matches as they registered back-to-back goalless draws against Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Despite missing Roberto Firmino through injury, the Reds hammered Watford thanks to doubles from Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, and an excellent Divock Origi strike.

It was only Liverpool's fourth win in 10 matches in all competitions in 2019, but it preserved their one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table and ate into the Sky Blues' superior goal difference:

Klopp praised his side after a clinical performance, per MailOnline's Dominic King:

"That was a fantastic football game, and I'm really happy for the boys because they deserve it so much. We draw against Bayern and against United and everybody talks about. I don't know exactly what they are talking about but things I don't understand.

"It's always about showing reactions but not reactions of the things we are talking about. We wanted to play like this every day but you have to be stable. The boys were always stable and fluent offensively. It was a good example of how football should look. Let's try to do it again and again."

Liverpool face a huge test next time out in the Premier League against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds' Merseyside neighbours would like nothing more than to trip Klopp's side up as they pursue a first league title since 1990.

Liverpool have an excellent recent record in the Merseyside derby. They have not lost to the Toffees since October 2010, although five of the last six derbies at Goodison have ended in a draw.

If Liverpool can only take a point from their neighbours again on Sunday they will likely drop back to second as City visit out-of-form Bournemouth on Saturday.