Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Talk of Jordan Henderson Row as 'Bulls--t'

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has branded talk of a dressing-room row with club captain Jordan Henderson "bulls--t."

Henderson was substituted for Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half of the Reds' 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, and he had to be brought back by the German to shake his hand having walked past him to the dugout while applauding the crowd.

Klopp denied speculation that the exchange led to a confrontation in the dressing room after the match and said it was a misunderstanding between the pair, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic:

"I could have shouted, but Hendo wasn't even there. He was being drug tested. Nothing. It's bulls--t. Nothing happened after the game, we were completely fine.

"We spoke about the game and the opportunity we had, things we did, and then we drove home.

"In terms of the situation, it was a pure misunderstanding. That's clear. For me, when a player leaves the pitch, it's clear, we shake hands.

"But I'm in the situation as well. I didn't say you have to wait for me until I look at you again as I was with Shaq talking and then Hendo left. He was saying thank you to the crowd.

"I thought he didn't [go to shake hands] and that's why I turned and told him to [come back and shake my hand].

"But everyone else told me, 'No, no, no, he wanted to shake your hand but you were not ready.' That's how a misunderstanding works. That's all. It was nothing."

Klopp's exchange with Henderson was quickly picked up on by those watching the match, including Goal's Jack Sear:

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott speculated on the England international's future at the club:

Henderson has started just 18 matches in all competitions this season. He'll have wanted to play a more prominent role, but it is not necessarily indicative of a problem between himself and the manager.

Klopp has had two extra central midfielders this season in Fabinho and Naby Keita, so it's natural their arrivals last summer would have an impact on Henderson's game time.

Of Liverpool's array of fit midfielders, only Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner have started more frequently, and it's worth noting the former is having his best campaign at Anfield, and the latter has also been providing cover at full-back and out wide.

The Reds have 11 matches remaining in the Premier League title race, and they're also hoping to progress past the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League following their 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg.

Henderson will likely play an important role in their efforts for the remainder of the season, so if there are any problems between the player and manager, moving on quickly will be best for all parties. Klopp's comments should allow them to do just that.