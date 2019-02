Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller declined to discuss a Monday report that he'll be subpoenaed as part of the federal trial into corruption in college basketball.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel, both Miller and LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade will be compelled to testify in court. Mike Pelton of ABC15 in Phoenix asked Miller about the story Tuesday and received a curt response:

Forde, Thamel and Wetzel explained why the subpoenas could have wide-ranging effects for their respective schools and college basketball in general:

"It creates the potential of two high-profile head coaches testifying in federal court about the granular detail of the recruiting underworld – something that never manifested in the initial federal trial last fall. It raises thorny questions for the public universities that employ them, as both the optics of potentially testifying in federal court about basketball recruiting and potential answers that could be given under oath will be a likely cause of consternation for Arizona and LSU administrators."

Miller has been under the microscope since at least November 2017, when now-former assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was indicted as part of the FBI investigation. In January, Richardson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Investigators had said Richardson received money from Christian Dawkins and Munish Sood for the purpose of advising recruits to hire Dawkins and Sood.

ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach also reported in February 2018 the FBI had wiretaps in which Miller was on record talking with Dawkins about a $100,000 payment toward securing the commitment of Deandre Ayton. Miller subsequently issued a statement to deny that allegation.

Based on how the story has unfolded, Pelton's question to Miller was more than fair, and it's unlikely to be the last time a reporter asks Miller for a comment on the record.