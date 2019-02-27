WWE SmackDown Fallout: Kofi Kingston Poised for WrestleMania Run and More

1 of 3

Kofi Kingston's path to WrestleMania 35 and the WWE Championship became clearer Tuesday night when Vince McMahon dismissed him from the title bout at Fastlane and replaced him with the returning Kevin Owens.

Originally slated to challenge Daniel Bryan for the most prestigious title in the company, Kingston now finds himself on the outside looking in.

A position he actually wants to be in at this point.

If Kingston had gone to Fastlane, had a competitive match with Bryan and lost, the narrative would have been one of a veteran Superstar who made the most of his opportunity but was ultimately beaten by one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

There is more mileage in the respected underdog babyface who was screwed out of his title opportunity by a trolling, over-the-hill owner.

Ironically enough, Kingston's run to WrestleMania resembles that of the man he is likely to face.

Bryan was the respected wrestler whose fanbase jumped at the opportunity to support him and, ultimately, forced WWE to push him into the main event of The Showcase of the Immortals.

While Kingston's sudden burst of fan support is still in its infancy, he is very much the grizzled veteran looking for his shot at the title that has eluded him throughout his career.

The New Day man will continue to ride the support of his fans and the momentum he has built for himself through Fastlane, to WrestleMania and an unlikely run with the WWE Championship—even if he and his New Day mates have to buck the system to get to that point.