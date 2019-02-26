Image: Becky Lynch Shares Mugshot, Urges Ronda Rousey to Get Back Women's Title

Credit: WWE.com

Following her storyline arrest on Raw Monday, Becky Lynch shared her mugshot on Twitter.

Lynch couldn't help but get another dig in on Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey in the process.

With all due respect to The Man, she fell short of providing the greatest mugshot in WWE history.

Despite being suspended, Lynch has been a nuisance on both Raw and SmackDown Live in recent weeks. Eventually, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had no choice but to involve the authorities.

She interrupted a tag team match pitting Rousey and Natalya against The Riott Squad. WWE officials subdued Lynch before police arrived and escorted her backstage.

In a surprising development, Rousey seemed to vacate the Raw women's title. She argued with McMahon to drop any charges against Lynch and allow her to wrestle at WrestleMania 35. When McMahon sidestepped that request, Rousey reacted in defiant fashion.

While the signs all point to a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania involving Lynch, Rousey and Charlotte Flair, the road to get there will have a few more twists and turns.