5 Best Possible Feuds for Roman Reigns After Return to WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns returned on Monday's Raw and declared his leukemia was in remission to a massive ovation from the WWE Universe.

The Big Dog didn't waste any time getting physical as he helped Seth Rollins fend off a group of Superstars who were attacking Dean Ambrose before the night was over.

Reigns is obviously ready to reclaim his yard, and since we are on the Road to WrestleMania 35, you can bet WWE is already coming up with plans for him to have a match at the marquee event.

The former universal champion has reached the point where he has battled most of the top stars in the company, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some meaningful feuds he could have.

This article will look at the five best potential opponents for Reigns in the near future.