5 Best Possible Feuds for Roman Reigns After Return to WWE Raw

5 Best Possible Feuds for Roman Reigns After Return to WWE RawFebruary 27, 2019
Roman Reigns returned on Monday's Raw and declared his leukemia was in remission to a massive ovation from the WWE Universe.
The Big Dog didn't waste any time getting physical as he helped Seth Rollins fend off a group of Superstars who were attacking Dean Ambrose before the night was over.
Reigns is obviously ready to reclaim his yard, and since we are on the Road to WrestleMania 35, you can bet WWE is already coming up with plans for him to have a match at the marquee event.
The former universal champion has reached the point where he has battled most of the top stars in the company, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some meaningful feuds he could have.
This article will look at the five best potential opponents for Reigns in the near future.
AJ Styles
AJ Styles and Reigns engaged in a feud during the first half of 2016, but The Phenomenal One is still one of the few opponents The Big Dog hasn't faced enough for people to be tired of the combination.
Ever since Raw and SmackDown separated with the brand split on July 9, 2016, Reigns and Styles have been on opposite brands fighting for different titles.
They represent two different kinds of wrestlers, and those combos often produce the best matches. Reigns is the powerhouse who likes to pose for the crowd, while Styles is the high-flying technician who focuses more on making each move memorable.
Their previous encounters were a lot of fun, but they happened at a time when The Phenomenal One was working as a heel. It would be interesting to see how they match up when both men are working as babyfaces.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has been in the ring with Reigns on multiple occasions, but they have yet to have a storyline that's just about the two of them.
Someone else was always involved in their previous matches. Dolph Ziggler was aligned with McIntyre before Reigns took a hiatus to get treatment for leukemia, but the Scot is no longer tied to The Showoff.
McIntyre could be the next great rival for The Big Dog. Their styles match up well in the ring, and their personalities are more similar than many people realize.
The Scottish Terminator needs a high-profile feud with someone like Reigns to make the leap into the main event scene, otherwise WWE is just wasting all of his potential for nothing...again.
Lars Sullivan
The current plans for Lars Sullivan seem to be up in the air. He hasn't been mentioned on WWE television in several weeks, but he also hasn't returned to NXT, so we have to assume his debut is still in the works.
If WWE management wants to give him a boost right out of the gate, putting him in the ring with someone like Reigns would do the trick.
Whether you love or hate him, everyone considers The Big Dog one of WWE's top stars. Just being in the ring with him is usually a good sign for an up-and-coming Superstar.
Sullivan is a monster of a man who will likely be booked strong right away. Even if he comes up short in their final encounter, putting up a good fight against Reigns would help him get off to a great start on the main roster.
Batista
Batista returned to WWE television at the end of Monday's Raw during what was supposed to be Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration. He immediately made his intentions clear by attacking The Nature Boy and addressing Triple H.
The Animal is on a collision course with The Game, and it will culminate in a match at WrestleMania 35, but that doesn't have to be his final bout.
If Batista is willing to work a few fights before or after 'Mania, Reigns would be an excellent choice to serve as one of his opponents.
They were the enforcers for their respective stables, they pride themselves on being powerhouses, and after Reigns makes his film debut in Hobbs and Shaw alongside The Rock, they will both be known as wrestlers and actors. The Big Dog and Batista were cut from the same cloth.
This is the kind of match WWE could use to headline this year's SummerSlam. That's how big a deal it would be.
Dean Ambrose
The night Reigns announced he would have to take time off to battle leukemia, Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins and officially disbanded The Shield again.
While Reigns was shown coming to Ambrose's aide on Raw, that doesn't mean WWE won't want them to have a singles match at some point before The Lunatic Fringe exits the company in April.
WWE might try to squeeze one more short run out of The Shield before one of its members leaves, but it would be more entertaining if Ambrose feuded with Reigns on his way out.
Even though the company acknowledged his impending departure, management could book it as a career vs. career match to make it more interesting.
Ambrose and Reigns have never had a personal feud before. We have seen Seth Rollins battle both men multiple times, so it's about time The Lunatic and The Big Dog took out their aggression on each other.