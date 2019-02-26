Iowa HC Fran McCaffery Calls Ref 'Cheating Motherf--ker' After Loss vs. OSU

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 27, 2019

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery allegedly used profane language toward an official after his team's 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported the exchange (warning: tweet contains profanity):

The Hawkeyes trailed by just three points early in the second half before OSU pulled away en route to its 20-point victory.

       

