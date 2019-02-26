Iowa HC Fran McCaffery Calls Ref 'Cheating Motherf--ker' After Loss vs. OSU

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery allegedly used profane language toward an official after his team's 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported the exchange (warning: tweet contains profanity):

The Hawkeyes trailed by just three points early in the second half before OSU pulled away en route to its 20-point victory.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.