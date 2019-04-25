Steelers Select Devin Bush No. 10 in 2019 NFL Draft After Trading with Broncos

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Michigan Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush on Thursday with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Steelers sent their first-round pick (No. 20 overall), the No. 52 pick and a 2020 third-round pick to Denver for the right to select Bush.

As the Steelers try to rebuild their foundation after losing Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell this offseason, landing a stud linebacker to help the defense seems like a good way to start:

Bush played a limited role as a true freshman after arriving at Michigan as a 4-star prospect and the No. 312 overall recruit in the 2016 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

His stock began its rapid rise during his breakout sophomore campaign when he racked up 95 total tackles, seven passes defended and 5.5 sacks across 13 appearances in 2017.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

The Florida native saw his numbers drop a bit in 2018 with 66 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, but he was still named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and earned consensus All-American honors.

Pro Football Focus' draft feed provided a breakdown of Bush's time at Michigan:

The 20-year-old playmaker is undersized (5'11'', 234 pounds) compared to a prototypical inside linebacker, but he makes up for it with a combination of sideline-to-sideline skill set and football IQ.

In February, the Michigan product told ESPN's The Adam Schefter Podcast he also brings ample intangibles to the table.

"A leader. Definitely a leader. A guy that loves football," Bush said about himself. "A guy with high energy and that loves to win. Winning is the biggest thing in my book and playing as a team is also a big thing in my book. So I'm going to be a true leader. I'm going to be a great guy in the locker room—a great guy on and off the field. I'm going out there to win every game."

It will be intriguing to see whether Bush immediately becomes a three-down starter for the Steelers. His play on first down and in run-heavy situations during the preseason will likely play a key role in determining how extensive his role will be as a rookie.

That said, he has the skill set to eventually become a foundational piece on defense alongside Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh.