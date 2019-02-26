TMZ: Police Say Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Video Won't Be Released Anytime Soon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Authorities in Jupiter, Florida, don't expect to release the video allegedly implicating New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in illegal sex acts in the near future, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to TMZ, police have yet to determine whether the video will ever be made available to the public.

"It's not releasable right now," a representative for the Jupiter Police Department said. "Nothing is going to be released anytime soon."

CNN's Chuck Johnston, Joe Sterling and Eric Levenson reported Monday that Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution.

Police said surveillance footage shows Kraft entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19. He returned on the morning of Jan. 20, the same day the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The video footage also showed Kraft inside the spa.

"A female employee can be seen on the video manipulating his genitals and later wiping Kraft's genitals with a towel, according to the affidavit," per Johnston, Sterling and Levenson.

Shortly after Kraft was charged last Friday, his spokesman issued a statement to CNN's Jill Martin denying the allegations: "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided a statement from the NFL in which the league said its personal conduct policy "applies equally to everyone." The NFL said it will look into the details of the allegations and "take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."