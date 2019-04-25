Raiders Draft Josh Jacobs No. 24; Twitter Reacts to Marshawn Lynch Replacement

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders selected Alabama running back Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The 21-year-old rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season while splitting time with Damien Harris and Najee Harris.

Jacobs was named the 2018 SEC Championship Game MVP after rushing for 83 yards and two scores in a win over Georgia.

The all-purpose back was rarely asked to make big plays with his hands, but he's a capable pass-catcher whose quickness in the open field should serve him well in the NFL. His versatility had some projecting him in the first round despite being in a timeshare throughout his collegiate career.

"I don't really promote it," Jacobs said of his light workload, per Jonathan Garcia of the Tennessean. "I just let the film speak for itself. I (don't) have a lot of carries or nothing like that, but if you look (at) the production I had when I was in the game, it kind of speaks for itself."

A groin injury wasn't enough to cost him first-day status. He was limited during the NFL Scouting Combine in March, leaving him to work out for teams at Alabama's pro day and individual workouts. The comparisons to Alvin Kamara that have been floating around are lofty, but Jacobs seems to embrace the challenge.

"He's a dog, man. I can't really compare myself to him," Jacobs said. "Just to be mentioned with him is a blessing."

Jacobs should get a chance to be on the field regularly as a rookie if his body holds up. He could split carries with Isaiah Crowell early on, but there's a real chance he'll turn into a fantasy sleeper as the season progresses.

The Raiders have made a concerted effort to reload their offense this offseason, trading for Antonio Brown and now adding a versatile back in Jacobs. That will put a ton of pressure on Derek Carr, who will be tasked with returning to Pro Bowl form.