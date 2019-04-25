Jets Grab Quinnen Williams in 2019 Draft; Welcomed by Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams

Jets Grab Quinnen Williams in 2019 Draft; Welcomed by Le'Veon Bell, Jamal AdamsApril 26, 2019
The New York Jets selected Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The first Bama player is off the board! Jets will select Quinnen Williams No. 3 overall https://t.co/ip5SmCwj4u
ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Jets explored the trade market for the third selection but ultimately settled on selecting Williams.
#TakeFlight @nyjets
Welcome to the family, @QuinnenWilliams! #TakeFlight 📰 https://t.co/NEQGeoRBmJ https://t.co/ey0VVZ5QXJ
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
I am so happy for Quinnen Williams, who seems like such a great guy with a hugely bright future, and so happy for @AgentNicoleLynn - what a MOMENT!!!! Wow.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
With the third pick ... the #Jets stay put and draft DT Quinnen Williams. Finally, my first direct hit in the @espn NFL Nation mock draft.
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
Jets take DT Quinnen Williams . . . so much for the reports that Ed Oliver would be the guy if the Jets can't trade down. https://t.co/LwSvQ0w3Ch
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Jets interior DL is ridiculous: Leonard Williams Quinnen Williams Henry Anderson Steve McLendon
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
Quinnen Williams at #3. Can’t not make that pick. According to Pro Football Focus, Quinnen Williams was the highest graded defender in the FBS last season
Andy Vasquez @andy_vasquez
The Jets take Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 pick. Best player available, hard to argue with the logic.
Some of Williams' new teammates, including Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell, reacted positively to the pick:
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
Welcome to the Fam @QuinnenWilliams 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Let’s Get It https://t.co/669SdrwQm0
Having redshirted in 2016, Williams only played in two seasons for the Tide. He was also limited to backup duties in 2017, with Daron Payne, Raekwon Davis and Da'Shawn Hand keeping him out of the first string.
With Payne and Hand having moved on to the NFL, Williams received his opportunity to shine in 2018 and didn't disappoint.
The sophomore lineman appeared in 15 games, registering 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks en route to winning the Outland Trophy. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams as the best player in FBS, giving him a 96.0 overall grade.
Williams looked like the total package. He pressured the quarterback at a high rate for a player on the interior of the line, and he was a stifling run defender when opponents tried to go up the middle.
Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon hit on the only real question mark about Williams:
"The 2018 unanimous All-American has the speed, power, athleticism and pass-rushing repertoire of a three- or four-year college starter, which is why he should be a top-five pick in April's draft. But he isn't a three- or four-year college starter; instead, he has only one strong college season under his belt.
"It isn't easy to find flaws in Williams' game, but he was a redshirt sophomore in 2018 and he just turned 21 at the end of December. There's bound to be some concern that he's a one-year wonder, or at least that he will need time to adapt at the NFL level."
Williams' big year wasn't a fluke. The more he plays, though, the more teams will be able to expose his flaws and attempt to counteract his array of moves on the line.
He has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler, but that tiny seed of doubt remains because of his relatively short time at Alabama.
The selection of Williams is particularly interesting given Leonard Williams' contract situation.
The Jets picked up Leonard Williams' $14.2 million option for 2019, which puts the 2015 first-rounder on track for unrestricted free agency next spring.
Perhaps New York sees Quinnen Williams as a long-term replacement for the other Williams, the latter of whom hasn't really fulfilled expectations through his first four years.
Quinnen Williams: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick