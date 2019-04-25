Jets Grab Quinnen Williams in 2019 Draft; Welcomed by Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 20: Quinnen Williams #92 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a play during the first half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alabama won 58-21. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Donald Page/Getty Images

The New York Jets selected Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Jets explored the trade market for the third selection but ultimately settled on selecting Williams.

Some of Williams' new teammates, including Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell, reacted positively to the pick:

Having redshirted in 2016, Williams only played in two seasons for the Tide. He was also limited to backup duties in 2017, with Daron Payne, Raekwon Davis and Da'Shawn Hand keeping him out of the first string.

With Payne and Hand having moved on to the NFL, Williams received his opportunity to shine in 2018 and didn't disappoint.

The sophomore lineman appeared in 15 games, registering 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks en route to winning the Outland Trophy. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams as the best player in FBS, giving him a 96.0 overall grade.

Williams looked like the total package. He pressured the quarterback at a high rate for a player on the interior of the line, and he was a stifling run defender when opponents tried to go up the middle.

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon hit on the only real question mark about Williams:

"The 2018 unanimous All-American has the speed, power, athleticism and pass-rushing repertoire of a three- or four-year college starter, which is why he should be a top-five pick in April's draft. But he isn't a three- or four-year college starter; instead, he has only one strong college season under his belt. 

"It isn't easy to find flaws in Williams' game, but he was a redshirt sophomore in 2018 and he just turned 21 at the end of December. There's bound to be some concern that he's a one-year wonder, or at least that he will need time to adapt at the NFL level."

Williams' big year wasn't a fluke. The more he plays, though, the more teams will be able to expose his flaws and attempt to counteract his array of moves on the line.

He has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler, but that tiny seed of doubt remains because of his relatively short time at Alabama.

The selection of Williams is particularly interesting given Leonard Williams' contract situation.

The Jets picked up Leonard Williams' $14.2 million option for 2019, which puts the 2015 first-rounder on track for unrestricted free agency next spring.

Perhaps New York sees Quinnen Williams as a long-term replacement for the other Williams, the latter of whom hasn't really fulfilled expectations through his first four years.

