The Biggest Question Each Top Prospect Must Answer at the 2019 NFL Combine

How does he look after a long hiatus?

There's little doubt former Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa has the skill set and pedigree to become an NFL star, but the potential No. 1 overall pick hasn't played in a game since September 15. Soon after that, he underwent core muscle surgery before eventually announcing he was withdrawing from school to focus on his rehab ahead of the draft.

The good news? In January, Bosa told Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors (h/t Phil Harrison of Buckeyes Wire) that he plans to do "everything" at the combine.

"I'm training full-go now," he said. "I get sore every once in a while—that's just part of it—but training-wise, I'm full-speed right now."

Seeing as Bosa missed most of the 2018 season, his participation at the combine could be critical. NFL decision-makers may be worried about how he looks in the wake of his injury, so he'll have a chance to quash those concerns.

"I don't want to leave any doubt," Bosa added. "I want them to see me at my best, and I think I'm at my best, or I'm gonna be at my best, and I'm working towards it right now."

Will he be rusty, or will the long layoff have had no noticeable impact? This draft features a number of other top-notch front-seven defenders, which puts more pressure on Bosa heading into the combine.