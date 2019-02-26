Former Mercury Coach Todd Troxel's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The domestic violence case against former Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Todd Troxel reportedly has been dismissed.

According to TMZ Sports, Troxel was charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in November when he was still on the Mercury staff after allegedly attacking his fiancee. He allegedly punched through a glass window and severed two of his arteries during an argument with her. She suffered a hand injury.

However, TMZ noted the case was dismissed because his fiancee has decided not to speak with police further.

Troxel was fired in January after an investigation was opened up regarding the domestic violence allegations.

"My fiancee and I are thrilled to have this situation behind us and look forward to moving on with our lives." Troxel said in a statement, per TMZ. "I cannot thank her enough for her support, love and friendship always. ... I regret getting into an argument with my fiancee the night of the incident, but I never assaulted or hurt her in any way."

He was an assistant coach with the Mercury for five seasons prior to his firing.

According to ESPN.com, the team hired an outside firm to conduct its own independent investigation before proceeding with his termination.

"We have determined that Troxel's conduct on that night was unacceptable and does not represent our values as an organization, and we cannot continue his employment," the Mercury said, per ESPN.