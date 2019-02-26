Ex-NBA Star Kenny Anderson Recovering After Suffering a Stroke on Saturday

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson is in recovery after suffering a stroke Saturday.

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Anderson's wife, Natasha, released a statement about her husband.

"We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny," Natasha said. "Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you counting to respect our privacy as Kenny heals."

Anderson played for nine different teams during his 14-year NBA career. The New York native had his best season in 1993-94 when he was named to the All-Star team, averaging 18.8 points and 9.6 assists for the New Jersey Nets.

The Nets selected Anderson second overall in the 1991 NBA draft after playing two seasons at Georgia Tech. He helped the Yellow Jackets reach the Final Four as a freshman during the 1989-90 campaign.

Anderson is currently serving as head basketball coach at Fisk University. He was hired by the school last September.