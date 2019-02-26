Ex-NBA Star Kenny Anderson Recovering After Suffering a Stroke on Saturday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 23: A close up shot of Kenny Anderson #7 of the New Jersey Nets during a game against the Sacramento Kings on November 23, 1994 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson is in recovery after suffering a stroke Saturday. 

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Anderson's wife, Natasha, released a statement about her husband. 

"We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny," Natasha said. "Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you counting to respect our privacy as Kenny heals."

Anderson played for nine different teams during his 14-year NBA career. The New York native had his best season in 1993-94 when he was named to the All-Star team, averaging 18.8 points and 9.6 assists for the New Jersey Nets. 

The Nets selected Anderson second overall in the 1991 NBA draft after playing two seasons at Georgia Tech. He helped the Yellow Jackets reach the Final Four as a freshman during the 1989-90 campaign. 

Anderson is currently serving as head basketball coach at Fisk University. He was hired by the school last September. 

 

Related

    Landing Spots for the Top Buyout Candidates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Landing Spots for the Top Buyout Candidates

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie's Free Agency Is Directly Tied to C's Playoff Run

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie's Free Agency Is Directly Tied to C's Playoff Run

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Playoff Predictions for Bubble Teams 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Playoff Predictions for Bubble Teams 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Defensive Struggles Will Keep Lakers Out of Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Defensive Struggles Will Keep Lakers Out of Playoffs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report