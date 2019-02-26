Ric Flair Responds to Batista, Roman Reigns, Post-Raw Highlight in WWE Roundup

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Flair Calls out Batista After Raw Incident

Batista shocked the WWE Universe on Monday night by returning on Raw and ruining Nature Boy Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration.

When Flair was set to come to the ring for his party, the camera panned to the backstage area and showed The Animal dragging Flair out of his dressing room. Batista then addressed Triple H and asked if he had The Game's attention.

Flair took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn Batista that he may have made a big mistake:

While Flair is no longer an active competitor, the stage is set for a potential WrestleMania match between Batista and Triple H. The two legends have plenty of history as they were part of Evolution along with Flair and Randy Orton.

They have also mixed it up on the big stage before with Batista beating Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seeds were planted regarding a potential rematch on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown in October when Batista made a comment about Triple H never beating him. The Cerebral Assassin will likely get his chance to change that in April.

Reigns Comments on Pursuing Universal Title

Roman Reigns made an emotional return to WWE on Monday's episode of Raw and announced his leukemia is in remission.

Later in the show, Reigns and Seth Rollins aided former Shield brother Dean Ambrose by fighting off Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Elias, who were orchestrating a four-on-one beating of Ambrose.

After Raw, The Big Dog was interviewed backstage by Charly Caruso, and they addressed several topics regarding Reigns' return.

When asked about going after the Universal Championship, which he relinquished in October, Reigns pumped the brakes and suggested that he may ease his way in before getting back into the title hunt:

"I feel like I've got a long ways to go. Right now it's not really about the titles, it's about being in the ring, being with my fans, entertaining them, supporting this company and just being a part of the show. That's what I missed the most, is just being back here, being with everybody, the camaraderie. I've spent a lot of time molding these relationships and I just want to see them through, and I want to see it all the way to the end."

After months of chasing the Universal Championship, Reigns won it from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last year, but his run was short-lived since he needed to receive leukemia treatment.

The fans are firmly behind Reigns, and there will likely be constant speculation about Reigns pursuing the universal title until it happens, but for now, it appears as though Reigns is happy with the feel-good moments his return is creating.

HBK and Angle Take out Mahal After Raw

Raw ended on a sour note for Flair fans when Batista crashed his birthday celebration, but the live crowd was sent home happy.

Once it became apparent Flair wasn't going to make it to the ring, Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers walked down the ramp instead and entered a ring that contained four WWE Hall of Famers in Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Sting.

The unwanted visitors paid for their actions, as The Heartbreak Kid hit Mahal with Sweet Chin Music before Angle hit him with an Angle Slam onto Flair's birthday cake. The Singh Brothers were also on the receiving end of some punishment and cake to the face.

It was a rough night for The Modern Day Maharaja, as Angle beat him earlier in the show after he challenged anyone who was attending Flair's party to a match.

While the fans may not have gotten exactly what they hoped with Flair cutting a promo and enjoying his birthday with the WWE Universe, seeing a couple Hall of Famers in action was a decent consolation prize.

