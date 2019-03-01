Each MLB Team's Top Prospect Making Early Waves in 2019 Spring Training

0 of 30

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The best part of Major League Baseball's spring training? It's arguably the best chance to see the league's top prospects in action.

After roughly a week's worth of games, some of them are already standing out.

Early though it may be, we have a look at which prospect has thrust himself into the spotlight for all 30 MLB teams in spring training. These are the guys who are putting up numbers and/or earning the attention of the powers that be in other ways.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.