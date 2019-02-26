Stephen Jones: Cowboys to Watch Amari Cooper Film While Raiders Use Draft Pick

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys may not currently be scheduled to make a selection on Day 1 of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville in April after trading their first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper in October, but they aren't losing sleep over it.

"When the Raiders pick our pick, we'll be watching Amari Cooper highlight tapes," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Tuesday, according to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Obviously, the Cowboys will be preparing for the final two days of the draft as the Raiders go on the clock—but Jones' message was received loud and clear.

Dallas was 3-4 prior to acquiring Cooper and scored more than 20 points in a game just twice through the first two months of the season. After bringing in the former fourth overall pick, the Cowboys went 7-2 the rest of the way en route to the NFC East title, topping 20 points in six of their final eight contests.

Cooper played a big role in the offense's success, earning his third career Pro Bowl selection by hauling in 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine appearances. Then, he led the Cowboys to a 24-22 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round by catching seven passes for 106 yards. He also had 65 yards and a score in the divisional round.

In other words, he was well worth a 2019 first-round pick.

At the time of the trade, it appeared Jason Garrett and Co. may be in the mix for a top-10 pick. However, Dallas' second-half run not only gave the team a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, but it also pushed the first-rounder it sent to Oakland all the way down to No. 27 overall.

Dallas currently owns six draft picks for April's draft after recently being awarded a compensatory pick. It does not have a pick in either the first (Cooper) or the sixth (Bene Benwikere trade) rounds.

The Cowboys' first pick is not scheduled to come until the 58th overall selection.