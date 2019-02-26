Ja Rule Curses Kings in Addition to T-Wolves; Says KAT Will Leave in Free Agency

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Congratulations, Milwaukee Bucks fans. Ja Rule thinks your team will win a championship.

The same cannot be said of the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves, who he notably cursed even though he seemed to be confused about which team Karl-Anthony Towns plays for:

The rapper has come under the spotlight once again for his role in the infamous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which was a failed music festival. Documentaries on Netflix and Hulu depicted the failed experiment and Ja Rule's involvement in the planning and promotion.

That, combined with his Twitter flub, set the stage for zinger by the Kings:

As if that wasn't enough, he experienced sound issues while performing at halftime of the Bucks' 140-128 victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. People on social media certainly took notice, jumping on the opportunity to tease him in light of the Fyre Festival situation.

The show even reached a point where Giannis Antetokounmpo and other Bucks players were warming up while he was still performing.

The Kings and the Timberwolves were among those who poked fun at him, which drew Minnesota's initial curse:

Fortunately for Minnesota, it doesn't have to worry about Towns leaving anytime soon since he signed a super-maximum extension for five years in September. Winning a championship may be a different story, especially if Ja Rule has anything to say about it.