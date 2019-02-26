Kris Commons Thinks Brendan Rodgers Views Leicester City as a 'Stepping Stone'

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kris Commons thinks Brendan Rodgers might view Leicester City as a stepping stone to bigger jobs in the Premier League.

Former Celtic midfielder Commons mentioned London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea as the possible next destinations for Rodgers. The latter was officially announced as the Foxes' new manager on Tuesday, per the club's official website, after stepping down from his role with the Hoops.

However, Commons, who made 147 appearances for the club but whose tenure soon ended after Rodgers' appointment, told Sky Sports News that the Northern Ireland native can do better:

"Leicester have got a top coach - a proven manager - but I think Brendan's better than Leicester. I think he proved that at Liverpool and he proved that at Celtic."

"It wasn't so long ago he was linked with the Arsenal job, and I think that's the sort of thing that Brendan wants. He wants to be winning titles. Whether this is a stepping stone, a couple-year job, (before) he looks at the likes of Arsenal, or maybe a Chelsea - I think that's more in Rodgers' mind right now."

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Rodgers was one of the names linked with the Gunners as a possible replacement for Arsene Wenger last summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is under pressure after falling to sixth in the league and losing in the FA Cup and in the Carabao Cup final.

Commons has touched on a difficult distinction by placing Celtic above Leicester. In one way it's an easy argument since Celtic are a regular participant in the UEFA Champions League.

The Hoops' place at Europe's top tournament is assured by their dominance of the Scottish Premiership. Improving things domestically is close to impossible for any Celtic manager, although Rodgers has done his best to try.

He won the domestic treble in each of his first two seasons, even putting together an incredible 69-match unbeaten run. Yet a lack of regular and credible competition is always going to undermine, not entirely fairly, those achievements.

It means achieving success in Europe is how most Celtic bosses can earn respect. Sadly, such success has eluded Rodgers, who has failed to get his team past the group stage of the Champions League.

He's also hit trouble in the UEFA Europa League, losing to Zenit St. Petersburg in the first stage of the knockout phase last season. Things haven't gone better in this campaign, with Celtic comprehensively beaten by Valencia in the round of 32.

However, it's debatable the expectations will be anywhere near as high at Leicester, even though the Foxes memorably won the league title in 2016. As impressive as this accomplishment was, it represented a true Cinderella story, very much the exception rather than the norm for the club.

Finishing seventh or eighth would be considered a terrific season for the Foxes, who started the week in 12th place, under normal circumstances. Yet the shock title win and subsequent but brief exposure to the Champions League have raised the bar to unfamiliar levels.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

It's why Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel have failed to last as manager. Rodgers avoiding a similar fate will hinge on his ability to get key players on his side.

Among them, striker Jamie Vardy will need to be placated after reportedly clashing repeatedly with Puel.

Rodgers may have more credibility with senior members of the squad after coming close to title glory with Liverpool during the 2013/14 season. An attacking Reds team finished second to Manchester City in a tight title race.

Leicester's squad features gifted and forward-thinking players who fit his expansive style of play. No. 10 James Maddison, raiding left-back Ben Chilwell and winger Demarai Gray should all thrive in a system based on pace, perception and possession.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Rodgers used those qualities to achieve a level of success with both Swansea City and Liverpool. Yet despite reaching greater heights in Glasgow, Rodgers still has a lot to do to convince people he can manage one of the top six in England again.

His inability to adequately replace Luis Suarez at Liverpool, as well as the failure to bring elusive European success to Celtic, mean the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal should take a lukewarm wait-and-see approach to how Rodgers fares in his third Premier League job.