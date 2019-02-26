Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Contracts Discussed by Cowboys' Stephen Jones

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is under contract for one more season, and running back Ezekiel Elliott is under contract for two. That didn’t stop Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones from opening up on the team’s long-term plans for the two playmakers.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, Jones said Elliott will receive a "significant contract with the Todd Gurley deal as a guide."

As for Prescott, David Helman of the Cowboys’ official website noted Jones said he thought it was "fair" to suggest the team would prefer to extend his deal in 2019 instead of waiting.

"You look at a quarterback who’s had the success he’s had—he’s started since day one, he’s a fourth-round draft pick," Jones said. "You can imagine, I’m sure what Dak is thinking too. He’s the leader of the football team, as most quarterbacks are. He’s done everything the right way, and I think he deserves to have his contract looked at in a very progressive way."

It’s not much of a surprise the Cowboys are looking to extend Prescott considering owner Jerry Jones said during an interview with 105.3 The Fan in November, "Dak (Prescott) is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, he's young and he's going to get extended."

As for Elliott and the Gurley framework, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the extension the Los Angeles Rams reached with their running back in July. It was worth $60 million with $45 million guaranteed, which was the largest guarantee in league history for a running back. What’s more, Gurley received a $20 million signing bonus.

Elliott and Prescott came into the league together in the 2016 NFL draft. The running back was the No. 4 overall pick, while the quarterback was a fourth-rounder who was thrust into the starting role following a Tony Romo injury.

Both are two-time Pro Bowlers, and Prescott was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. Dallas has won the NFC East two of their three years together, failing to do so in 2017 when Elliott was suspended for six games.

Elliott led the league in rushing yards (1,434) in 2018, while Prescott threw for a career-best 3,885 yards to go with 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.