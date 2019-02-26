Cowboys News: Stephen Jones 'Very Confident' About Demarcus Lawrence's Contract

Cowboys News: Stephen Jones 'Very Confident' About Demarcus Lawrence's ContractFebruary 26, 2019
Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that he's "very confident" the team can come to a long-term contract extension with star pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence, according to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said they have been negotiating with DeMarcus Lawrence’s representatives. Cowboys made their first offer. Hoping to now make progress in negotiations this week here in Indy. “I don’t know the timing, but I’m very confident we can get a deal done.”
Those remarks come after Lawrence released a video while wearing a shirt that read, "Money I need you," which appeared to be a not-so-subtle message for the Cowboys.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Potential free agent Demarcus Lawrence while on vacation with Cowboys teammates: “Read my shirt” 🤑 (via @HOTBOYROSS93) https://t.co/M4XtTIdEv4
