Cowboys News: Stephen Jones 'Very Confident' About Demarcus Lawrence's Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that he's "very confident" the team can come to a long-term contract extension with star pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence, according to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Those remarks come after Lawrence released a video while wearing a shirt that read, "Money I need you," which appeared to be a not-so-subtle message for the Cowboys.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

