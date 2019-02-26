Cowboys News: Stephen Jones 'Very Confident' About Demarcus Lawrence's Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that he's "very confident" the team can come to a long-term contract extension with star pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence, according to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Those remarks come after Lawrence released a video while wearing a shirt that read, "Money I need you," which appeared to be a not-so-subtle message for the Cowboys.

