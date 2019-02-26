Maurizio Sarri 'Didn't Want' Kepa Arrizabalaga to Face Penalties in Cup Final

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Maurizio Sarri says he felt Willy Caballero was "the better goalkeeper" to face a penalty shootout against former club Manchester City in the 2019 Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Sarri was concerned about the physical condition of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who refused to be substituted and stayed on the pitch for the spot-kicks. It proved an ill-fated move as the world's most-expensive stopper ended up on the losing end, with City retaining the cup 4-3 on penalties.

Chelsea had intended to bring Caballero off the bench deep into extra time. However, former Athletic Bilbao keeper Arrizabalaga repeatedly waved off the decision until an enraged Sarri finally relented and left Caballero on the bench.

Sarri has revealed why he wanted Caballero on seconds before an inevitable penalty shootout, per Metro: "I didn't want a goalkeeper with cramp for the penalties. Caballero knows very well the other players, he played in Manchester [City], and so I thought it was better with the goalkeeper in a very good physical condition."

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The reference to Caballero offering an advantage against his old teammates is telling. He was the shootout hero for City in 2016's final against Liverpool when the ex-Malaga man made three saves as the Manchester club won the trophy for the second time in three seasons on Manuel Pellegrini's watch.

City centre-back Vincent Kompany admitted he and his teammates didn't want Caballero to enter Sunday's final because of his expertise from 12 yards. Meanwhile, former Chelsea right-back Mario Melchiot told Sky Sports News Caballero's knowledge of City would have given the Blues the edge.

All signs point toward Arrizabalaga hurting his team's chances of winning by refusing to make way for his backup. The view was strengthened by his inability to keep out Sergio Aguero's penalty despite getting a firm hand on the shot.

However, Sarri is ultimately philosophical about Sunday's events, pointing to the randomness of chance inherent in the penalties format: "I know very well that penalties are a lottery, in the end we lost with the post out and the post in."

This isn't the first time Sarri has appeared to let his goalkeeper off the hook. The Italian also dubbed the incident a "misunderstanding" in the immediate aftermath of the final:

Sarri thinks there was confusion about whether Arrizabalaga was injured, as well as the exact reason Chelsea were keen to make a change.

Sarri's willingness to play down the significance of an incident where his authority appeared to be publicly challenged has earned the 60-year-old former Napoli boss plaudits:

Some positive support would be welcome for Sarri, who has come under pressure following recent results. Heavy defeats to Bournemouth and City in the Premier League have damaged the Blues' chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Losing at home to Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round before Sunday's setback has left Chelsea just one chance to raise silverware this season. It will come in the UEFA Europa League, where Sarri's men face Dynamo Kiev in the Round of 16.

Before then, Sarri has to get Chelsea's domestic season back on track, starting with Wednesday's return to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby.

It's a tough-enough fixture but one made harder by the brewing controversy over who will play in goal. To his credit, Sarri is wisely keeping his options open, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Whoever gets the nod between Arrizabalaga and Caballero will be under an unforgiving spotlight for what could be a decisive game in Chelsea's bid to beat Arsenal and United to fourth spot.