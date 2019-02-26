Browns Rumors: Greg Robinson Agrees to 1-Year, $9 Million Contract

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Greg Robinson reportedly did enough during his first season with the Cleveland Browns to entice the AFC North team to keep him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Browns are signing the left tackle to a one-year deal featuring playing-time incentives that make it worth up to $9 million. Rapoport called the contract with a $7 million base value "a nice deal for both sides, one that could lead to a long-term relationship in Cleveland if Robinson continues this trajectory."

Robinson entered the league in 2014 as the No. 2 overall pick out of Auburn for the St. Louis Rams. He started 42 games in three seasons but didn't live up to expectations given his draft status. The Rams traded him to the Detroit Lions in 2017.

He started just six games in 2017 for Detroit and ended the season on injured reserve.

The Browns took a chance on him in 2018, and the 26-year-old delivered by appearing in all 16 games and starting the final eight. The Browns' official website noted the team allowed just five sacks with him in the starting lineup compared to 33 in the first half of the year.

The five sacks allowed in the season's second half was the best mark in the NFL.

Cleveland went 7-8-1 with Robinson aboard after winning a combined four games the previous three years, including zero in 2017. The team is trending in the right direction, and keeping franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield healthy and upright is critical to maintain that progress.

The front office clearly trusts Robinson to continue doing just that.