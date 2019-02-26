Unai Emery Says Denis Suarez 'Needs Time' to Earn 1st Arsenal Start

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Denis Suarez "needs time" before making his first start for Arsenal after joining the north London club on loan from Barcelona during the January transfer window, according to head coach Unai Emery.

He detailed how Suarez is adapting and hinted the midfielder could start Wednesday's Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard: "He is working every day, improving and knowing us. My philosophy is that adaptation needs time, and after, little-by-little, he will grow confidence and know his teammates in training and after playing matches."

Olley noted how Suarez has found playing time hard to come by. The former Villarreal playmaker has earned just 66 minutes from a quartet of appearances off the bench.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

While Emery is taking his time to integrate Suarez into the fold, he defended the steady approach: "For him, all the minutes he can get to help us are very important. On Sunday [against Southampton] for example, my idea was to give him some minutes, but after recent injuries, I cannot give him these minutes. But tomorrow is another opportunity."

Emery's call for patience is understandable given Suarez only became an Arsenal player on January 31. Even so, the Gunners have an option to retain the 25-year-old.

Barca are keen for Arsenal to exercise the clause in the summer, according to Marca's M. Carmen Torres and Geoff Gillingham. The Blaugrana are counting on the Gunners stumping up €20 million for Suarez to help with their own transfer plans.

However, Emery has put the brakes on such talk by saying he isn't thinking about what may happen this summer, since it's "so far away," per Olley.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Regardless of when Emery ponders the question of Suarez, it's difficult to believe he will consider him worth the purchase without the player proving himself on the pitch. Doing so won't be easy considering how well-stocked the Arsenal squad is in the advanced areas of the midfield.

Emery has preferred both Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the wide roles in a trio behind a lone striker in recent matches. The latter scored and assisted a goal as the Gunners beat Southampton 2-0 at home on Sunday.

Iwobi injured his ankle against the Saints, per BBC Sport, possibly opening the door for Suarez to start against Bournemouth on Wednesday. If so, the Spaniard needs to make the most of his opportunity since there isn't an obvious place for him elsewhere in midfield.

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Emery has played Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey in the No. 10 role during Arsenal's last two matches. Yet the futures of both players should offer Suarez hope that he could yet find a home at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey is set to join Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Emery has been reticent to start Ozil regularly in 2018/19, with the languid schemer ill-suited to the coach's intense style of play.

If Arsenal moves on from Ozil, a player like Suarez, who offers quick feet, vision and flair, would be a useful addition. Emery already knows what he can do after Suarez won the UEFA Europa League on his watch with Sevilla in 2015.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

More progressive tactics from Emery would also boost the chances of Suarez having a future in England. The quality of Arsenal's football has improved in recent matches since Emery has reverted back to a 4-2-3-1 formation with a trio of creative types dictating things.

Suarez is a good fit for such a system. If he proves otherwise, Arsenal will have lost little on what was a smart low-risk deal to begin with.