The Most Overrated Players in 2019 NFL Free Agency

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles might be the most accomplished signal-caller to hit the open market in March, but there's reason to wonder if the 30-year-old can suddenly experience sustained success for the first time in his NFL career.

Somebody will likely pay Foles a comical amount of money because he's a "winner" who helped lead the Eagles on a shocking championship run in 2017 and an unexpected playoff run in 2018. But he struggled in this year's postseason, his rate-based numbers haven't been good during his second stint in Philly, and he's never been that successful outside of three short streaks.

Streak 1 took place when Foles was a sophomore under then-head coach Chip Kelly in 2013. He posted a 24-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 118.9 passer rating over a 10-start stretch between mid-October and the end of the regular season.

Streak 2 took place when Foles helped the Eagles claim their first Lombardi Trophy 13 months ago, posting a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 115.7 rating in three playoff starts before winning Super Bowl MVP in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

And Streak 3 took place when he lit up opponents, once again in relief of Wentz, in three consecutive win-or-go-home victories to close out the 2018 regular season before putting up awful numbers in the playoffs.

Those hot stretches account for roughly a quarter of Foles' career on the field. He was a turnover machine with the Eagles in 2012 and 2014, and he was a disaster with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015 (7-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio). He was nothing more than Alex Smith's backup with the 2016 Kansas City Chiefs.

What are the odds Foles permanently becomes what he was late in 2017 and for a couple of months in 2013? A team will probably pay him top dollar with those expectations, but there's a strong chance he never finds that magic again.