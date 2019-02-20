Realistic Landing Spots for Le'Veon Bell in 2019 NFL Free Agency

0 of 6

Just weeks after celebrating his 27th birthday, superstar Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will celebrate becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the Steelers will not place any tags (franchise or transition) on Bell.

"Le'Veon is still a great player," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said, via Fowler. "We can't afford to use any other type of tags. Le'Veon will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year."

To be a realistic player in the looming Bell sweepstakes, a team likely must be desperate for a difference-making weapon on offense and cap-rich enough to afford him. Players with resumes like Bell's don't become available often, so he could be the subject of a bidding war on the free-agent market.

Bell plays a non-premium position, so he won't command $20-plus million per year. But teams also have to consider that when budgeting for the offseason. A team has to be flush with cap space to spend $30 million on a quarterback, but the same rule applies to justify spending, say, $15-20 million on a running back.

Which teams might pursue Bell when he hits the open market? The following make sense as potential landing spots.