Roman Reigns Talks Return to WWE from Cancer, Support from The Rock, More on GMA

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After returning to WWE Raw on Monday night, Roman Reigns appeared Tuesday morning on Good Morning America to discuss his leukemia recovery.

Reigns announced Monday that he was in remission after four months away from wrestling, and he shared his story with GMA's Robin Roberts:

After telling the WWE Universe that he was in remission, Reigns got physical on Monday night as he and Seth Rollins aided former Shield brother Dean Ambrose by fighting off Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Elias.

When asked by Roberts how it felt to be back in the thick of the action, Reigns said, "It was amazing. It's one of those things that I just thought about over and over. And I just knew in my head, this journey's not gonna be complete until I get to step foot back in that ring and I get to address my fans."

Reigns noted that the fans were "gentle" and "gracious," and he added that he was nervous about returning due to the enormity of the situation.

The Big Dog also discussed the upcoming movie Hobbs & Shaw, which will see him star alongside his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

Reigns was part of the filming during his time away from WWE, and he talked about how much he enjoyed being around The Rock: "The experience was phenomenal. To be able to hang out with Dwayne and see him in his element—just the type of genuine great person he is, he can magnetize you. You wanna be around him, you wanna hang out with him because he's such a nice person, so it was great."

While Reigns didn't offer any specifics regarding his immediate future with WWE, he didn't appear to be rusty on Raw, and there will inevitably be speculation about him stepping back inside the ring soon for an official match.

WrestleMania will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 7.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).