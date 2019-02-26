Jose Mourinho: 'I Want to Work with People That I Love' at Next Club

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he wants to work with people he loves and avoid "internal conflict" in his next management job.

Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils in December and revealed he has already rejected an offer to return to the game.

In an interview with the Telegraph's Sam Wallace (h/t the Press Association, via Sky Sports) he said the next club he manages could be one "that is not ready to be a trophy-hunter immediately," provided they have the ambition to chase silverware:

"If it is a club without ambition I wouldn't go. I refused [the job offer] because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level.

"That is my second item [of requirement]. My first item is structural empathy. I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas."

He added:

"I don't want an internal conflict. I want internal empathy. I want to work in a club that understands there is a structure in place.

"During my career I have been working in every possible circumstance. The most successful situations are not because of the structure but because of the empathy in the structure."

Mourinho is perhaps alluding to his time at Old Trafford, where his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is thought to have deteriorated rapidly during his final months at the club, after United did not sign a centre-back last summer at his request, as reported by the Daily Star's Jeremy Cross.

The Portuguese has one of the most impressive CVs in the game, with eight league titles and as many domestic cups won in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, two UEFA Champions League titles and two UEFA Cup/Europa League titles.

As such, it's unlikely he'll have much difficulty finding more work, but in recent years his management has been characterised by negativity on and off the pitch, as well as clashes with his own players and the media.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette was happy to see the back of him when he was sacked by United:

The Red Devils have since thrived after bringing in club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace him. The Norwegian's approach has been the antithesis of Mourinho's, as he has fostered a positive atmosphere among the players and fans and adopted a more attacking style of play.

Sports writer Andy West hopes Mourinho has used his time out of the game to reflect on his own failings:

The 56-year-old must bear his fair share of responsibility for United's struggles during his reign, but the club's structural failings have also played a part in the difficulties encountered since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and former chief executive David Gill left the club in 2013.

It's understandable Mourinho wants an environment more conducive to success, and with it he can continue to deliver trophies as he has throughout his career.

However, if he's to regain the status he once enjoyed, he needs to reconsider aspects of his own managerial approach, too.