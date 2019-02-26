Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident in Man United's Youth Amid Injury Crisis

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed his side may be without as many as 10 senior players for the clash with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday. The likes of Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera could be missing, but he won't be afraid to give youth a chance in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils lost Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard to issues in the first half of their game against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of the Eagles matchup, Solskjaer ruled out a number of players and said the team may also be without Marcus Rashford, who picked up a knock during the 0-0 draw with the Merseyside outfit:

As relayed by Alex Shaw of ESPN, having cut a positive figure during his tenure in charge of the club so far, even Solskjaer appeared downbeat by the number of injuries:

Despite the circumstances, United were able to dig in against the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

The absences will also present opportunities to other players who have been struggling for game time, including Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer said he expects the duo, who have been out of favour at times this season, to link up well together at Selhurst Park:

The Norwegian coach also confirmed there will be a number of young players in the frame for Wednesday's match, with Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong all in the squad. The manager hinted they would not be in the XI but backed them to perform well if they got opportunities:

Solskjaer added he knows what it's like to be waiting for an opportunity in the first team:

While the manager will be delighted with how the side responded to adversity on Sunday, he will be concerned by the manner in which his options have been reduced.

After all, not only are the Red Devils in a battle for a top-four spot, they are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals—against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 16—and have the second leg of their last-16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on March 6.