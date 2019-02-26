Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident in Man United's Youth Amid Injury Crisis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident in Man United's Youth Amid Injury CrisisFebruary 26, 2019
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed his side may be without as many as 10 senior players for the clash with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday. The likes of Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera could be missing, but he won't be afraid to give youth a chance in the coming weeks.
The Red Devils lost Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard to issues in the first half of their game against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
Speaking on the eve of the Eagles matchup, Solskjaer ruled out a number of players and said the team may also be without Marcus Rashford, who picked up a knock during the 0-0 draw with the Merseyside outfit:
James Ducker @TelegraphDucker
#MUFC likely to be without as many as 10 players against #CPFC. Lingard, Martial, Matic, Herrera, Mata, Jones, Valencia, Darmian, Greenwood all ruled out by Solskjaer. Rashford still being assessed but doesn't look good at this stage. Pogba only fit member of first choice front 6
As relayed by Alex Shaw of ESPN, having cut a positive figure during his tenure in charge of the club so far, even Solskjaer appeared downbeat by the number of injuries:
Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN
You can tell United's injury crisis is that bad even Solskjaer is downbeat. With 10 (ten) including such key men to miss Palace away, Solskjaer said: "There's not a lot of positives, no." Rashford, Martial, Matic, Herrera, Lingard, Mata all out.
B/R Football @brfootball
—Still in the Champions League —Still in the FA Cup —Still in a top-four race The injuries are piling up at Manchester United at the worst time 🤕 https://t.co/J1wdt1DxOJ
Despite the circumstances, United were able to dig in against the Premier League leaders on Sunday.
The absences will also present opportunities to other players who have been struggling for game time, including Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
Solskjaer said he expects the duo, who have been out of favour at times this season, to link up well together at Selhurst Park:
Manchester United @ManUtd
"The two of them are good mates and they link up well together," Ole says of @RomeluLukaku9 and @Alexis_Sanchez. "So this might be a chance for them to find some form and give us a selection headache when everyone is fit again. Hopefully Alexis and Rom can step up." #MUFC https://t.co/U0FSepc15d
The Norwegian coach also confirmed there will be a number of young players in the frame for Wednesday's match, with Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong all in the squad. The manager hinted they would not be in the XI but backed them to perform well if they got opportunities:
Manchester United @ManUtd
Ole on @AGomes_47, @JGarnerr96 and @TahithC: "Angel has been successful with England Under-17s. Garner, he's a Michael Carrick, but 20 years younger. Chongy, he'll definitely be taking people on if he comes on. I'm sure they'll do well if they come on." #MUFC
Solskjaer added he knows what it's like to be waiting for an opportunity in the first team:
Simon Peach @SimonPeach
Solskjaer: "We'll have a good team out on the pitch definitely. There'll be a chance for others. I've been sat on the outside getting a chance when this had happened... there you go, that's the way it is. You've just got to be ready when you get (the chance)" #MUFC
While the manager will be delighted with how the side responded to adversity on Sunday, he will be concerned by the manner in which his options have been reduced.
After all, not only are the Red Devils in a battle for a top-four spot, they are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals—against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 16—and have the second leg of their last-16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on March 6.
