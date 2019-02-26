Nicolas Tagliafico Wanted by Real Madrid to Replace Marcelo, Says Player's Agent

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is among the players Real Madrid are considering to replace Marcelo, according to his agent Ricardo Schlieper.

Schlieper told Radio Rivadavia (h/t Football Espana):

"It's said that Tagliafico's name has been included on Real Madrid's shortlist because Marcelo will join Juventus.

"However, no-one's called me yet, even if there have been enquiries from other teams. He has two years left on his contract and he has no release clause, but Ajax have set a minimum price for the top European clubs.

"Which teams are they? All I can say is that among them, there's a big Spanish club. That said, I think it's the right time for Tagliafico to step up a level."

The Argentinian joined Ajax from Independiente in January last year, and he has quickly become an important player in Amsterdam.

Ajax have shipped 12 goals in the five Eredivisie matches in which he's not featured this season, but they've only conceded eight in 18 games when he has played.

At the other end, he has contributed four goals and five assists in all competitions, with his efforts in the UEFA Champions League particularly standing out:

Discipline is an issue for the 26-year-old, who has picked up 15 bookings—resulting in one sending-off—in his 44 matches with the Dutch side.

He'd bring international experience to the Santiago Bernabeu, though, having been involved for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Russia and was one of their few strong performers during the tournament.

Argentinian football writer Peter Coates is an admirer of Tagliafico:

It would come as little surprise if Real did want to replace Marcelo in the near future.

The Brazilian, who will turn 31 by the end of the season, has been the best left-back in the world for much of the last decade, but his form has dropped off dramatically this season.

However, they may already have a long-term replacement for him in Sergio Reguilon, who has impressed during his 16 appearances for the club in Marcelo's place, as football journalist Euan McTear observed:

Reguilon's emergence has come at the right time for Los Blancos, but if Marcelo were to move on they could be short of cover at left-back.

Tagliafico may be the solution, giving Real two strong options competing for game time there.