Romelu Lukaku: I'm Happy to Play Anywhere Amid Manchester United Injury Crisis

Romelu Lukaku is prepared to play in any position to help fill in amid Manchester United's spate of injuries.

United kicked off against Liverpool on Sunday without Anthony Martial or Nemanja Matic. By half-time, they had been joined in the treatment room by Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera, who all went off with hamstring injuries, and Marcus Rashford played on in the 0-0 draw despite suffering an ankle knock.

Ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Lukaku said, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

"Left or right or up front, it doesn't matter to me. Playing for this club is an honour, and I just try to do my best, whichever position I play in.

"If it is on the right then I will try to create chances, which I did against Liverpool, and if it is up front then I will try to score goals. At the end of the day, I just try and help my team-mates out and try win matches."

"As long as the manager wants to use me, I will do my best to help the team out," he added. "We have a number of injuries. We have to stay positive. We are Manchester United, and you have to go wherever we go and win."

After a promising first season at Old Trafford, in which he bagged 27 goals in all competitions, the 25-year-old has struggled to have the same impact in this campaign and has hit the back of the net just nine times.

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Rashford his first-choice centre-forward upon his arrival in December, but he started Lukaku alongside him on Sunday and shifted the Belgian to the right in the second half.

During his stint on the wing he produced some impressive deliveries, but otherwise showcased some of the limitations that have held him back this season, as ESPN's Alex Shaw and football writer Jordan Clarke noted:

Though his size lends itself to playing through the middle as the team's focal point up front, he impressed on the right earlier this season.

In United's 3-1 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup in January, Lukaku had a significant positive impact while playing on the wing, per football statistician Dave O'Brien:

With so many players out, Lukaku looks set for a run in the team.

His limitations will likely remain an issue, but if he's used out wide and continues to produce incisive balls into the box, he can help the team get through what could be a difficult spell.