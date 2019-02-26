7 Feuds John Cena Must Have Before in-Ring Retirement from WWE

0 of 7

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

John Cena is still one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster, but he has transitioned into a part-time role in recent years and may even be considering retiring from the ring to pursue his acting career, according to an interview he gave to ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti.

Whether Cena leaves altogether or returns on occasion like Batista has over the years is something only he knows, but if he does decide to call it a career, there are some potential feuds WWE should consider.

Despite Superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar stepping into key main event positions over the past few years, Cena is still the biggest stepping stone for a Superstar.

Beating him is guaranteed to help anyone rise through the ranks. If his last few years have proven anything, it's that Cena is willing to put other people over if it serves the story.

This article will look at seven feuds Cena needs to have before he hangs up his jorts for good.