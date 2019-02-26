Ronda Rousey in Desperate Need of Paige on Road to WWE WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

On the February 25 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Ronda Rousey stumbled over what was, narratively speaking, a very important promo.

Becky Lynch, recently "suspended" by the Authority, jumped the crowd barrier and interrupted Rousey's tag match against the Riott Squad. Lynch beat up Natalya, Rousey's partner, with a crutch. And Rousey blew her cool; she demanded that Lynch is reinstated so she could fight The Man at WrestleMania. When Stephanie McMahon refused this proposal, Rousey cut a scattered, nervous promo that wrapped up with this final line:

"Vince says that he makes... he's the man... he makes all the tough decisions... Steph, it's time for him to make the right decision."

She then laid the Raw women's championship belt in the center of the ring and walked to the back.

This was supposed to be one of the most impactful, defining moments of the angle—a moment to be highlighted and celebrated in the WrestleMania pre-match promo. Here was Ronda Rousey, a champion who believed and acted upon high-minded principles. She was so incorruptible that she would rather relinquish the Raw women's title if she couldn't defend it against her best competition.

This should have gotten a massive pop from the crowd; there was nothing to not like about what she said or did, booking-wise. But instead, the audience response was mixed and unenthusiastic.

This is a messaging problem; Rousey regularly has difficulty explaining to the WWE audience what she is doing and why she is doing it. The commentators expressed some legitimate confusion after the segment was over. Had she surrendered the title or not?

That's a great question.

It's been a year since Rousey debuted in WWE, and her mic work remains the weakest part of her game. She's improved since those early, in-ring contract signings, but she could stand to improve a bit more. Her one-liner insults need work; it felt forced and awkward to call Becky a "ginger-haired douche in cuffs."

She needs to slow down; her delivery feels harried and lacks deliberativeness. And she still has this frustrating habit of moving the microphone away from her mouth while she's talking, which causes the sound to drop in and out.

Charlotte Flair is on SmackDown. Becky is "suspended." We're at a point in the story where Rousey has to do most of the talking. And we now know, based on her last promo, that WWE is asking too much of her. Promos were never her strong suit. But if she's stumbling to communicate essential plot points, then something needs to change.

There's a couple of ways the WWE writers can fix things. They can create more backstage segments with Rousey; so long as they air during the show, the audience will assume they're live, even if they're not, and it'll allow Rousey to do several takes instead of a single, live one.

And moving forward, Rousey needs someone—a manager, a representative, or some other authority figure—to help her do her talking. This hypothetical manager doesn't need to do all of the talking—back in the day, Paul Bearer would typically talk, and then The Undertaker would deliver the final couple of lines—but someone who's verbally capable, who can lighten the narrative load, would be helpful.

One's first impulse might be to tap Paul Heyman for this job, since he's been doing such an excellent job as Brock Lesnar's advocate. But that's a bad idea; he's so blustery and loud that he sucks the oxygen out of the room. Rousey needs someone with a little more subtlety.

How about Paige?

She lost her title as the general manager of Smackdown after the McMahons took over the red and blue brands. But prior to that, she had excelled in her role. She had a lot more gravitas and power to intimidate than Kurt Angle did on Raw. She communicated her booking decisions clearly and forcefully.

Advocate Paige would accomplish several things at once. It could be a tie-in to promoting Fighting With My Family. It would help Rousey communicate better. It would place another woman in the forefront of this important storyline. And it would involve Paige in what is likely the main event of WrestleMania 35 on April 7—a lofty placement that she deserves but will never get as a wrestler, since her in-ring career was cut short.

It's not the conventional play. But it would work, without a doubt. And it would go over well with the WWE Universe.