Ronda Rousey Relinquishes Women's Title After Becky Lynch Is Arrested on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw women's title picture seems to be in disarray after Ronda Rousey appeared to vacate the belt during Monday's episode of WWE Raw.

Rousey was teaming with Natalya in a tag team match against The Riott Squad when Becky Lynch arrived at ringside and wreaked havoc. Security personnel escorted Lynch backstage because she's still serving her 60-day suspension.

After Stephanie McMahon said Lynch was in the process of getting arrested, Rousey demanded WWE let Lynch go free. When McMahon indicated that wasn't possible, Rousey walked out of the ring and left the Raw Women's Championship behind in the squared circle.

Heading into WrestleMania XXVI in 2010, WWE seemingly had a simple story to tell, as Bret Hart looked to gain a measure of revenge on Vince McMahon for the Montreal Screwjob. In the buildup to WrestleMania, Hart suffered a leg injury that was proven to be fake, with John Cena roped into the angle as well.

In short, WWE needlessly complicated the Hart-McMahon rivalry, which took some of the steam out of their match.

It feels like the same thing is happening with the Raw women's title bout at WrestleMania 35.

Suspending Lynch and replacing her with Charlotte Flair made some sense because it would prevent the Lynch-Rousey dynamic from growing stale in the weeks before WrestleMania. And nobody believes Lynch, the 2019 Royal Rumble winner, will ultimately be frozen out of the match.

But now Rousey is involved in her own feud with The Authority while Lynch simultaneously battles with Triple H and the McMahon family.

Perhaps this is all a long con, with Rousey working in cahoots with The Authority, not unlike the culmination of the WWF Championship tournament at Survivor Series 1998 when The Rock became the corporate champion.

In general, the problem is that the Raw women's title picture is focusing more so on how Stephanie and Triple H will respond to what's happening and less on the trio of Flair, Lynch and Rousey.