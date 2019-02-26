What's Next for Roman Reigns After Cancer Remission Announcement on WWE Raw?

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

On Monday's episode of Raw, Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE and announced his cancer was in remission. He then joined forces with Seth Rollins and saved Dean Ambrose from a lopsided attack, teasing a reunion of The Shield.

The Big Dog is officially back.

While the news that Reigns is back has invigorated the WWE Universe, Raw's television ratings continue to disappoint and adding the former universal champion back into the mix would help generate excitement.

Now more than ever, the fans want to support Reigns.

With Reigns clearly able to wrestle after beating down Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Elias, the focus for fans has turned to what's next as the Road to WrestleMania 35 in New York City kicks into high gear.

Reigns will undoubtedly be added to the biggest show of the year, but he first needs to get through Fastlane. With an impromptu reunion of The Shield Monday, a six-man tag match at the March 10 pay-per-view would be the perfect way to bring him back to in-ring action gently.

Just as it was when The Shield debuted, Ambrose and Rollins can carry the bulk of the workload in a bout at Fastlane against Lashley, McIntyre and Corbin, and Reigns can get the hot tag and look strong.

Any match involving The Shield will get the WWE Universe excited, but the key for Reigns will be turning the six-man tag team match into a singles feud that culminates with a marquee moment at WrestleMania.

The right answer for Reigns is a program with Corbin.

With The Big Dog returning on such short notice, he most likely won't be involved in the top storylines of the season, but he doesn't need an intricate angle with so much momentum. No matter where he is on the card, he will bolster the excitement level for WrestleMania.

After The Shield takes down the heel trio at Fastlane, Corbin should attack Reigns from behind the following Monday, setting the stage for their matchup come April 7. The short-term feud would be just enough to whet the appetite of wrestling fans and get Reigns his first singles win since returning.

Corbin is universally hated and has blossomed into one of the top heels in the business. Even the most jaded members of the WWE Universe will have a hard time supporting The Lone Wolf over Reigns, especially when The Big Dog's triumphant return will be referenced constantly to keep it fresh in everyone's mind.

In New York City, the pop for Reigns when his music hits will be incredible, and the moment it creates will last a lifetime. The match itself against Corbin should be a glorified squash, with The Big Dog hitting his signature moves and earning the victory in under two minutes.

After hearing the MetLife Stadium explode with excitement when he pulls off the lopsided win, WWE Creative can start building over the next year to his return to the WrestleMania main event spot where he can once again be coronated as universal champion.

WWE will eventually go overboard with promoting and pushing Reigns just as they have in the past, but for now, fans should be enjoying one of the most inspiring returns in wrestling history.

