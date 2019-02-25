WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 25

12 of 12

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon made their way to the ring to cap off this week's show, the entire Raw roster lining the stage in preparation for Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration.

Stephanie introduced Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat, Kurt Angle and Sting to the audience before throwing to a phenomenal video package celebrating The Nature Boy's iconic career. They revealed a custom-made World Heavyweight Championship with what appeared to be his 16 reigns listed on side plates.

Triple H introduced Flair but a backstage camera caught Batista heading into Flair's locker room. Emerging from inside, he dragged the unconscious body of the legendary competitor into the hallway and asked The Cerebral Assassin if he had his attention now.

The COO of WWE sprinted backstage to check on his fallen hero while producers called for a doctor.

Grade

B+

Analysis

And with that, a WrestleMania program was born.

The image of Batista standing over the fallen body of Ric Flair is so uncharacteristic it is hard not to stare at the screen and scratch your head at what just unfolded. Batista, throughout his career, has repeatedly stated his love for Flair and attributed all of his growth and early development to learning under Naitch.

Just go back to SmackDown's 1,000th episode and the respect he showed his mentor for proof.

Why would he attack Flair just to get Triple H's attention when he clearly already did just that at the aforementioned SmackDown milestone?

On that night, he was clearly the babyface to The Game's obvious heel.

The uncertainty surrounding the impending program, the surprise of Batista's return and the dramatic conclusion earn the segment the grade. Hopefully, the creative team has an answer to the above question. Otherwise, this one could get messy quick.