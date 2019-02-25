Image: Robert Kraft Hugs Tom Brady Following Flight After Solicitation Bust

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is facing potential jail time after allegedly soliciting prostitution in Florida, but he still managed to spend time on a private jet with his team's quarterback.

Todd Venezia of the New York Post reported Kraft and Tom Brady flew back to Boston on the owner's private jet following "a weekend of Oscars partying in Los Angeles."

Venezia noted Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, was also on the plane.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg discussed the allegations and said Kraft faces up to a year in prison if he is convicted on a first-degree misdemeanor charge for soliciting prostitution, per TMZ Sports. He also may face 100 hours of community service and be required to attend a class about the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," a spokesperson for Kraft said of the charges, per Jill Martin of CNN. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."