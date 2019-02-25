Ric Flair Tells TMZ Bradley Cooper Should Play Him in Hulk Hogan Biopic

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

With a Hulk Hogan biopic in the works, Ric Flair has a suggestion as to who should play him in the film.

Well, his wife has a suggestion—and the Nature Boy is 100 percent on board.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Flair and asked him for his thoughts on the matter. His answer? Bradley Cooper.

"The Rock is going to make a movie about me that Hulk won't be able to compete with," the 70-year-old Flair added.

Cooper is, of course, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The Hangover star's lengthy resume features a number of awards, including a Screen Actors Guild award and a Grammy. He also has numerous Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations.

Also of note, Cooper was named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" back in 2011. Hogan's character, meanwhile, will be played by Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who was People's choice in 2014.

Interestingly enough, the Hogan biopic is being directed by Todd Phillips, who formed a production company with Cooper back in 2014. Phillips was a producer of the Hangover trilogy.