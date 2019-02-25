Massimiliano Allegri Mentor Says Coach's Juventus Adventure Is 'Over'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The mentor of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes the former AC Milan boss will leave the Bianconeri regardless of the team's success in the UEFA Champions League, and he also said Allegri turned down offers to join Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Giovanni Galeone, who had a lengthy coaching career in Italy that included spells with Napoli and Udinese, made the comments in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia):

"I already told him a few years ago to go to the Premier League.

"I don't think he can go anywhere else in Italy. Beyond how his adventure goes in the Champions League, I think his adventure at Juve is over.

"Last year he could've gone to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United or Real Madrid, but he refused because he wanted to win the Champions League with Juventus."

Per Metro's Sean Kearns, Galeone previously told II Messaggero he advised Allegri to join Arsenal ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Allegri has been in charge of Juventus since 2014 and has won the Serie A title in every season with the Turin club, but he has come under fire for his inability to win the Champions League.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Speculation about his future increased dramatically after the 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid, a match in which Diego Simeone dominated the coaching battle. The Rojiblancos manager made all three substitutions before Allegri made his first, and Alvaro Morata in particular transformed the hosts.

Italian Football TV shared some of the candidates who have been mentioned as possible replacements:

Zinedine Zidane, in particular, seems a strong candidate because of his Juventus past, success in the Champions League and ability to work with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bianconeri smashed their transfer record to add the Portuguese star, who won three of his European club titles under Zidane at Real Madrid. The 2017 triumph was over Juventus.

Fans seem convinced Allegri's time with Juve is up:

The 51-year-old improved on what Antonio Conte built at the Allianz Stadium, guiding Juventus to the Champions League final on two occasions. The team's window to win with the 34-year-old Ronaldo is relatively small, however, and the Bianconeri won't be patient if this campaign doesn't yield any silverware outside of Italy.

Even in Serie A, Juventus' play has been stale too often, and their massive lead in the standings has overshadowed the fact the product on the field has been lacking. Allegri has struggled to find a spot for Paulo Dybala all season long and seems to be running out of ideas.

The second leg between Juventus and Atletico on March 12 could well decide Allegri's fate.