Shawn Michaels on Raw, Lana Sends Warning Shot to NXT Stars, More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Shawn Michaels Reportedly Backstage at Raw

WWE has been hyping for weeks a birthday celebration on Raw for Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who turned 70 on Monday. Given Flair's place in wrestling history, WWE will likely spare no expense to make sure the 16-time world champion receives the full VIP treatment.

According to Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri, Shawn Michaels is in Atlanta for Raw at State Farm Arena. Ricky Steamboat and Sting are also backstage at the arena for Flair's celebration.

Michaels defeated Flair at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, which was Flair's last official match in WWE.

Lana Taunts Ricochet, Aleister Black Before SmackDown Live

WWE announced last Saturday that Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura will face off with NXT stars Ricochet and Aleister Black on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live.

Lana wasted little time trash-talking Ricochet and Black, who she said are "great for 205 Live." She added that Ricochet can expect to be on the receiving end of Nakamura's Kinshasa, while Black will be down for the count after Rusev hits him with the Machka Kick.

Lana's tactic could backfire because Rusev and Nakamura now have to back up her bold words in the ring.

Lio Rush Discusses Since-Deleted Emma Tweet

WWE announced on Oct. 29, 2017, that it had released Emma. Shortly after that announcement, Lio Rush tweeted, "I guess these are the things that happen when you're not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka" (h/t Cageside Seats).

A number of Rush's colleagues in NXT were quick to criticize him on social media for the joke.

During an appearance on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia (h/t Wrestlezone's Bill Pritchard), Rush said he meant no disrespect to Emma and was merely referencing Asuka's unbeaten streak both in NXT and on WWE's main roster:



"I felt so bad, and I reached out to Emma, and at first I had mixed feelings about it. Ultimately I realized that I messed up, and this was such a sensitive moment, such a real moment, and it was new to me because I had never really seen WWE tweet anything out like that, like 'We're releasing a Superstar.' That's different. I just wasn't thinking."

The incident didn't appear to alter Rush's trajectory up the ranks in WWE. He joined 205 Live last June and has been a regular fixture on Raw alongside Bobby Lashley.