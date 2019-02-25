Jesse Lingard Posts He Will Be 'Back Soon' from Latest Manchester United Injury

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has said he will be "back soon" from the hamstring injury that forced him off against Liverpool on Sunday.

The England international came on as a first-half substitute as the Red Devils lost Ander Herrera and Juan Mata to injury, but Lingard soon followed them down the tunnel for treatment.

Lingard took to social media on Monday to say he is ready to rehabilitate and will be available as soon as possible for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 26-year-old was attempting to break the deadlock at Old Trafford when he suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring knock suffered against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Lingard was rounding Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, but the stopper got a hand to the ball, forcing the player to tumble.

That was the end of the game for the attacker who has been impressive and consistent since Solskjaer took over from former coach Jose Mourinho.

United travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday decimated by injuries.

According to per Charlotte Duncker and Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford is likely to join Lingard, Mata and Herrera on the sidelines for the game.

The absences could open the door for United's academy talents. Prodigious winger Tahith Chong could gain a spot in the squad with creative midfielder Angel Gomes.

Both youngsters have been knocking on the door of the first-team after a string of promising performances in the reserve side.