Flyers Trade Rumors: Wayne Simmonds Dealt to Predators for Ryan Hartman, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes the puck in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center on January 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators acquired Wayne Simmonds from the Philadelphia Flyers just ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

According to NHL.com's Bill Meltzer, the Flyers received Ryan Hartman and a conditional draft pick. Philadelphia will get a fourth-round selection in 2020 unless Nashville wins a playoff series, at which point the pick becomes a third-rounder.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

