Flyers Trade Rumors: Wayne Simmonds Dealt to Predators for Ryan Hartman, More

Elsa/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators acquired Wayne Simmonds from the Philadelphia Flyers just ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

According to NHL.com's Bill Meltzer, the Flyers received Ryan Hartman and a conditional draft pick. Philadelphia will get a fourth-round selection in 2020 unless Nashville wins a playoff series, at which point the pick becomes a third-rounder.

