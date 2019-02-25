Flyers Trade Rumors: Wayne Simmonds Dealt to Predators for Ryan Hartman, More

Flyers Trade Rumors: Wayne Simmonds Dealt to Predators for Ryan Hartman, MoreFebruary 25, 2019
Elsa/Getty Images
The Nashville Predators acquired Wayne Simmonds from the Philadelphia Flyers just ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.
According to NHL.com's Bill Meltzer, the Flyers received Ryan Hartman and a conditional draft pick. Philadelphia will get a fourth-round selection in 2020 unless Nashville wins a playoff series, at which point the pick becomes a third-rounder.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
