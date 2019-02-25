Robert Kraft Solicitation Allegations Detailed in Affidavit; Faces Year in Jail

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Details regarding New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's alleged involvement in soliciting prostitution in Florida have been released in court documents, according to TMZ Sports.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Kraft faces one year in prison if convicted on the first-degree misdemeanor charge of soliciting another to commit prostitution.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

